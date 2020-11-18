More than 170 arrested in Florida human trafficking case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – More than 170 people are facing charges in the case of a Florida girl who was the victim of sex trafficking.

The Tallahassee Police Department announced the charges at a Tuesday news conference.

Authorities say the victim was 13 when the investigation started.

An investigator found photos of a minor on a website offering sex for money.

The department worked with other local, state and federal authorities in the case that extended beyond the city limits and included suspects in Alabama and Mississippi.