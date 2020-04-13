More than 940 Phoebe health system patients recover from COVID-19

Phoebe Health System has released its latest numbers in its treatment of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 at 3 of its hospitals in Georgia.

As of noon Monday, April 13, 2020, the health system reports 1,851 positive COVID-19 test results.

143 patients are being treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. 25 are under treatment at Phoebe Sumter in Americus. There are no positive patients at Phoebe Worth Medical Center in Sylvester, Georgia.

54 positive patients have died at Phoebe Putney. 10 have died at Phoebe Sumter.

Of the total number of those tested for COVID-19, 3,170 tests results were negative.

Since Friday, April 10, 2020, Phoebe received 473 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 356 negative results and 117 positives, including five additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.

“We continue to analyze our COVID-19 data daily to help determine trends. The number of daily new COVID patients requiring hospitalization reached a high point of 44 on April 1st. We have not approached that number since, but we continue to see a significant number of additional patients every day, and many of them are critically ill when they arrive at our emergency centers. The COVID-19 public health crisis is not going away anytime soon in southwest Georgia, and we know we must be prepared to care for COVID-19 patients for months to come,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer.