Morning crash on U.S. 80 in east Columbus caused by black ice

Black ice on the roadway caused a head-on collision on U.S. 80 about a mile from the Talbott County line Thursday morning, according to Columbus police.

A Jeep was travelling east when the driver lost control and slid into westbound traffic, hitting a Ford F-150 truck.

Both drivers were transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus emergency, but neither appeared to have life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Chris Anderson.

The wreck caused traffic issues in the westbound lane.

The accident remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Motor Squad.

