Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Some sweet news to share tonight. Our morning meteorologist Nicole Phillips and her husband Trent have welcomed their second child into the world this week!

Shiloh Andrew Gatzemeyer was born Tuesday morning. He weighs 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and he is 20- and-a-half inches long. Shiloh is warmly welcomed into the world by his family, including his big brother Asher.