This morning, we’re starting out in the 50s and 60s across the region with just a few clouds around. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s, so if you’re planning on being outdoors for an extended period of time, don’t forget that sunscreen.

Tonight, we’ll be mostly clear with morning lows around 60. Monday will continue to mostly sunny with even warmer temp. Some places could touch 90, but here in Columbus and Phenix City, look for a high near 87.

Then, a front arrives on Tuesday, and that will give us a chance for showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two, but no severe weather is expected. After the front comes through, we will cool down slightly to more seasonable conditions for a couple of days. Then, as we get into next weekend, we’ll see those temps climb back into the mid 80s once again.

Have a great Sunday and thanks for watching WRBL News 3! Brian