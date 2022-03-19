The weekend is looking great! The cold front moves east of us, taking the rain with it. We’ll see a few clouds today, but look for mostly sunny skies, and not only today, but for Sunday as well. Sunday looks great with just a few high clouds moving through. Look for highs near 70 both days. Once we get into Monday though, we start to see our next system taking shape off to the west, and this one could present some problems. First, for the folks back in Texas and Louisiana. They could see some severe storms and maybe a few tornadoes.

Looking at the latest outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center…for Monday east Texas and far west Louisiana looks to be under the gun for severe weather. Then as we move into Tuesday, that all shifts eastward into east Louisiana, pretty much all of Mississippi, and western Alabama. Tuesday, could be a long day for our friends to the west of us as some of the severe weather could be quite significant. And then heading into Wednesday, again that threats shifts further to the east to include all of the Chattahoochee Valley. So Wednesday is the day we will be Weather Aware and watching things very closely for you. For this system, the large scale features are there for severe weather, but we won’t know the small scale features until we get closer to Wednesday. So, the intensity of the system come Wednesday, is still in question.

But, this weekend looks great! Have a great Saturday! Brian