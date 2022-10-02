TODAY: Sunday is going to be absolutely beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll see a few clouds swing through this evening, but no rain associated with them.

TONIGHT: For the overnight, we’ll have mostly clear skies and lows dropping down into the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Monday will be pretty much a complete copy of Sunday with lots of sunshine with a few afternoon and evening clouds passing through, and highs close to 80°.

REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the week will also feature lots of sunshine with some afternoon and evening clouds around, but definitely more sunshine than clouds. Mid week it is expected to warm slightly with highs in the mid 80s, but a dry front arrives on Friday afternoon to set us for low 80s next Saturday and Sunday, and once again, and nice and dry weekend.

TROPICS: There are a couple of tropical waves out in the Atlantic the National Hurricane Center will have its eye on in the days and weeks ahead. The first tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. That system has a 20% chance for development over the next 5 days. And another tropical wave is located just west of the African coast and does have a good chance for development, but isn’t expected to impact the U.S. anytime soon, if at all.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian