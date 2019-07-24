Mother faces charges in baby’s death following fight

WE DO WANT TO WARN YOU — THIS VIDEO IS HARD TO WATCH.

MOULTRIE, Ga (CNN) -A three-month-old baby falls to its death.

The tragedy was caught on surveillance video outside of a Moultrie, Georgia, store.

The baby’s mother is now facing charges in its death.

“It’s very disturbing that you know two adults would fight in a public place especially while holding a three-month-old child in her arms,” said Lt. Freddie Williams of the Moultrie Police Department.

The video shows the moments when the fight started on Friday outside Thomas Beauty Supply.

As you can see in the red shirt, Karen Harrison is holding her baby. She is then hit by another woman who is standing beside the car.

It happened so quickly but suddenly the baby is no longer in her hands.

People nearby run to pick the baby up. Others tried to break up the fight.

Police say when Harrison took the baby to the hospital the next day, she said the baby fell at home which they later found out was not the case.

Harrison faces a number of charges including felony murder and child neglect. She has been denied bond.

Police have not charged the other woman involved in the fight, but the investigation isn’t over.