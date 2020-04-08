Mother of 5-year-old found dead in Alabama pleads not guilty to abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The mother of a 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama last year has pleaded not guilty to child abuse and other charges in the case.

News outlets report 27-year-old Breanna Williams was arraigned Tuesday via video conference before a Florida judge. She faces charges of child neglect, aggravated child abuse, providing false information to police and tampering with evidence.

Taylor Williams

Brianna Williams initially told police her daughter, Taylor, went missing from their Jacksonville home last November, but investigators said she soon stopped cooperating.

Taylor’s remains were found that month near the woman’s Alabama hometown. She has not been charged with the girl’s death.