Mother of missing Florida girl charged with child neglect, giving false information

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (AP/ CBS News)–Authorities say they’ve charged the mother of a missing 5-year-old Florida girl with felony child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

Hours before police announced the arrest, investigators found remains that they believe to be those of Taylor Rose Williams in rural Alabama.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced the charges against Brianna Williams during a news conference Tuesday evening. She has been absentee booked at a local hospital after being admitted because of an apparent overdose.

Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, police announced the discovery of human remains in a wooded area of Marengo County, Alabama, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Montgomery. The remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County.

Sheriff Williams said that while authorities believe the remains are Taylor’s, it hasn’t been officially confirmed by DNA testing — and many questions haven’t been answered.

“We are nowhere near done in this investigation,” Williams said.

Williams previously said that Brianna hadn’t spoken with investigators since that day.

Authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.

Brianna Williams originally told investigators that her daughter was gone when she woke up November 6. But authorities said that it’s been weeks since Taylor was last seen, and that there were inconsistencies in Brianna’s story.