 

Mother, son to graduate ASU together this weekend

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

Photos of graduates Lauren Salter and her son Courtney Salter who are both graduating Nov. 2020.

Photo by David Campbell/Alabama State University

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — COVID-19 has made things difficult for most this year, it may have actually benefitted one family this weekend.

Due to the pandemic, Alabama State University had to cancel its spring commencement ceremony. The school did, however, decide to allow its spring graduates to join the fall commencement. This has allowed both Lauren Salter and her son Courtney to walk across the stage this Saturday.

The best part is, it coincides with Lauren’s 55th birthday.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more incredible birthday gift than to graduate on the same weekend with my son Courtney from the greatest school ever, the Alabama State University,” Lauren said with excitement.

Lauren will be graduating with a degree in interdisciplinary studies and Courtney will receive his degree in finance.

