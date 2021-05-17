 

Motorcyclist airlifted, following wreck on heavily-traveled highway

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIWEATHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A motorcyclist had to be airlifted to the hospital following a Saturday wreck on a heavily-travelled highway in Meriwether County.

The accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Georgia Highway 85 and Temple Dukes Road, about two miles north of Warm Springs.

According to a Meriwether County Sheriff’s deputy, two motorcycles collided injuring a male and female cyclist.

Multiple units from the Meriwether County EMS responded along with the Georgia State Patrol.
Traffic was backed up in both directions as the accident was investigated.

The male motorcyclist was transferred from an ambulance to the chopper and then airlifted to a hospital for further treatment.


The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

Stay with News 3 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

62° / 56°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 56°

Monday

85° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 85° 62°

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 63°

Wednesday

87° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 87° 64°

Thursday

88° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 88° 63°

Friday

89° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 89° 64°

Saturday

90° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 90° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

1 AM
Clear
1%
61°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories