Motorcyclist airlifted, following wreck on heavily-traveled highway

MERIWEATHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A motorcyclist had to be airlifted to the hospital following a Saturday wreck on a heavily-travelled highway in Meriwether County.

The accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Georgia Highway 85 and Temple Dukes Road, about two miles north of Warm Springs.

According to a Meriwether County Sheriff’s deputy, two motorcycles collided injuring a male and female cyclist.

Multiple units from the Meriwether County EMS responded along with the Georgia State Patrol.

Traffic was backed up in both directions as the accident was investigated.

The male motorcyclist was transferred from an ambulance to the chopper and then airlifted to a hospital for further treatment.



The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

