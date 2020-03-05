Mount Olive kindergarten teacher wins “One Class at Time” grant

FORT MITCHELL, Ala (WRBL)- A local kindergarten teacher who uses her own money to provide for her students and school is this week’s “One Class at a Time” award winner.

Four people nominated Nicki Brown of Mount Olive Primary School for the honor.

WRBL Vice President and General Manager David Hart, along with News 3’s Brya Berry, delivered the prize to Ms. Brown.

Parents say Ms. Brown makes her students feel comfortable, helping them to learn more. They also credit her with teaching students both academics and good manners.

Meanwhile, Ms. Brown is quick to credit her students for her successes in the classroom.

“To be a good teacher, you have to have a good relationship with your students. It starts with them,” said Ms. Brown. “If you love them and care about them, they’re going to love and care about you in return. I have 17 wonderful kids that I’m blessed to be a part of their life. They make my job easy. So by being a part of their life, it makes me a better teacher.”

