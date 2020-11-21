 

‘Move over’ and drive safe this Thanksgiving, Alabama troopers advise

Top Stories

by: CBS 42 Digital Team and Jeff Sanders

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, motorists will be hitting the highways in force.

With less travel anticipated, due to the coronavirus, state law enforcement officials are still urging drivers to prioritize safety.

“There are COVID-19 concerns, but no matter what, we still believe there’s going to be larger amount of traffic than normal during this holiday period in Alabama,” said Alabama State Trooper Joel Hart.

Hart says troopers will be patrolling the highways to put a stop to motorists behaving badly.

“Following too close has become an issue here in Alabama on the roadways.  Let’s create a safe distance, let’s slow down and wear those seatbelts, and get you a driver if you’re going to be drinking,” Hart said.

Troopers also want to remind Alabamians of the state’s move over law, which was enacted last year. It requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching law enforcement or emergency crews on the side of the road.

The official Thanksgiving holiday travel period begins next Wednesday, Nov. 25 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 29.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 49°

Saturday

75° / 52°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 75° 52°

Sunday

75° / 52°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 75° 52°

Monday

67° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 67° 44°

Tuesday

68° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 51°

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 60% 73° 58°

Thursday

72° / 57°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 72° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

1 AM
Clear
0%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
10%
50°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories