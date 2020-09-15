Former moving company employee charged with theft

A former employee of a moving company is accused of using a company credit card and running up charges in the amount of $24,000.

That former worker, Johnie Dodd, 40, is now charged with Theft by Deception, a felony.

Columbus police say Dodd, who was terminated from American International Movers, used the card to make personal purchases, food, take vacations, paint his residence, buy furniture, etc. The theft was reported to the Financial Crimes Unit by the company which says some of the items were recovered from Dodd’s home. They were able to retrieve approximately $7,663.00 worth of the items which included a riding lawn mower, flat bed trailer, and tools.

Police say Dodd failed to show for an arranged interview on August 31 with police. Police then searched his home on September 4 where they say they were able to recover 25 items totaling approximately $4,078.98. These items included a computer, tools, lawn mower, patio furniture set, clothing, golf clubs, and other items.

Ten days later, Dodd turned himself into police accompanied by his attorney. It was then that he was arrested and charged with Theft by Deception.

In a preliminary hearing on September 15 at Recorder’s Court, Judge Julius Hunter found Probable Cause and bound the case over to Superior Court.

The theft was reported to police on August 21. Dodd was terminated from the company.