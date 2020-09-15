Former moving company employee charged with theft

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A former employee of a moving company is accused of using a company credit card and running up charges  in the amount of $24,000.

That former worker, Johnie Dodd, 40, is now charged with Theft by Deception, a felony.

Columbus police say Dodd, who was terminated from American International Movers, used the card to make personal purchases, food, take vacations, paint his residence, buy furniture, etc. The theft was reported to the Financial Crimes Unit by the company which says some of the items were recovered from Dodd’s home. They were able to retrieve approximately $7,663.00 worth of the items which included a riding lawn mower, flat bed trailer, and tools. 

Police say Dodd failed to show for an arranged interview on August 31 with police. Police then searched his home on September 4 where they say they were able to recover 25 items totaling approximately $4,078.98.  These items included a computer, tools, lawn mower, patio furniture set, clothing, golf clubs, and other items. 

Ten days later, Dodd turned himself into police accompanied by his attorney. It was then that he was arrested and charged with Theft by Deception.

In a preliminary hearing on September 15 at Recorder’s Court,  Judge Julius Hunter found Probable Cause and bound the case over to Superior Court.

The theft was reported to police on August 21. Dodd was terminated from the company.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 83° 69°

Wednesday

73° / 70°
Rain
Rain 90% 73° 70°

Thursday

79° / 68°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 79° 68°

Friday

79° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 79° 66°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 59°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 58°

Monday

76° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Showers
40%
81°

80°

6 PM
Light Rain
90%
80°

78°

7 PM
Rain
90%
78°

77°

8 PM
Showers
50%
77°

76°

9 PM
Showers
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Showers
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Showers
40%
75°

74°

12 AM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

1 AM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

2 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

3 AM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

4 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

6 AM
Showers
50%
72°

71°

7 AM
Showers
50%
71°

70°

8 AM
Rain
60%
70°

70°

9 AM
Showers
60%
70°

70°

10 AM
Showers
50%
70°

71°

11 AM
Rain
70%
71°

72°

12 PM
Rain
80%
72°

72°

1 PM
Rain
80%
72°

72°

2 PM
Rain
80%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories