COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- With weeks since our last rainfall across the region, we finally have rain in our forecast. With a cold front moving through on Thursday, we will have rain ahead of this front starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday morning. We will see widespread showers across the region and even a thunderstorm is possible. Conditions will remain breezy throughout the day Thursday and even into Friday with wind gusts of up to 25 mph on Friday. With the passage of this front, our weekend will be more pleasant with only sunny skies for our weekend forecast. Cloud cover will begin to increase again by the start of next week ahead of another cold front that is expected to move through on Monday.



Temperatures will dip down into the mid-70s on Friday with our morning lows dropping into the lower 50s and even the upper 40s for some of our counties. Conditions will warm slightly to the lower 80s throughout the weekend ahead of next week’s cold front. With this cold front on Monday, temperatures will drop into the lower 70s/upper 60s by Tuesday.