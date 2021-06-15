Mueller Co. shooting victim’s grandmother remembers grandson, angry at lack of police notification

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – News 19 spoke exclusively with Ann Walters, the grandmother of 29-year-old Lee Dobbins, Tuesday afternoon.

Albertville Police says Dobbins was killed when he was shot at the Mueller manufacturing plant in Southeast Albertville around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“It was just a massacre and they took a good guy. I know God has plans for us, but sometimes you wonder what that plan is and I don’t question my God. I know God is good, but why would anybody want to harm a young man that had just started off with life and had a family? I don’t understand the man and I hope God understands him,” Walters said.

Walters cried as she showed a baby book with pictures of Dobbins with his daughter Daisy.

She and her sister describe him as a respectful, kind soul who was always willing to help anyone in need.

Walters tells News 19 she is still in disbelief about the sudden and tragic loss of her grandson.

“I’m hurting bad and I raised the little boy too. I helped raise him, too. I kept him from the time he was born, six weeks and fed him and all and he was just a good guy,” she cried.

She says she also cannot understand why her family had to call around to confirm that he had been murdered.

“We had to hunt everybody down to get our information. Why could they not called us and let us know. I’m angry, very angry because they didn’t let us know anything, or didn’t let my son especially or his girlfriend know anything,” Walters said frustrated.

Walters says Dobbins had only been working at Mueller for maybe ten months.

She adds that she has concerns about the security situation there for the third shift.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith apologized during a noon press conference for the delays in family notification, saying they had to get with Mueller HR, which took quite a bit of time.

A GoFundMe has been created by one of Dobbin’s relatives to help pay for funeral expenses.