Multi-million dollar expansion in the works for Central High School

PHENIX CITY, Ala.–An estimated $6 million expansion is being planned for Central High School in Phenix City. The proposal for the expansion was approved by the Phenix City School Board on June 27 in a 4-1-2 vote.

The expansion is due to increased student enrollment at the school according to the Ledger Enquirer. It will include a new structure to be built behind the softball field’s home plate on the campus shared by Central High School and Central Freshman Academy.

The new building is expected to include a 30,000-square-foot, two-story building with 18 classrooms and two labs. It will house classrooms for business, computer science, health services, engineering, and television production. There will also be a new concession stand, press box, and restrooms for the softball field.

Officials say they hope construction on the project will begin this fall and be completed by January 2021.

