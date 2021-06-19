Multi-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound, ALEA asking everyone to avoid the area

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)– Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division were notified at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday of a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound at the 138 mile marker, in Butler County.

As a result of the crash, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA is asking everyone to avoid this area and if possible, seek an alternate route.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division says they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.