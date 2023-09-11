Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Most areas staying dry this Monday afternoon, but a few showers and thunderstorms are bubbling up along a stalled front. Showers will begin to fizzle out after sunset, leaving dry conditions for overnight.

Tomorrow, expect a similar pattern. Staying dry for the first half of the day, but rain chances increase as temperatures warm up later in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 90s, but a few areas will fail to make it out of the upper 80s.

This pattern will persist until a cool front moves in Wednesday night/Thursday morning. This will provide a short break from the rain at the end of the week, but showers move back into the First Alert Forecast this weekend. Temperatures will cool back into the upper 80s following the passage of the front.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Lee has re-strengthened into a Category 3 as of the 11AM update, and models show Lee will likely be a Category 4 by tomorrow morning. As this storm moves westward, the cool front moving through midweek will actually help to push this storm northward. It is still to early to say what threat Hurricane Lee poses to land.