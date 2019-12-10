Multiple people killed in Jersey City shooting

JERSEY CITY, NJ. (CBS News) – Multiple people were killed, including a police officer, in a shooting in Jersey City on Tuesday, authorities said. Officials said there was “no indication of terrorism.”

The incident unfolded at two locations on Tuesday: a cemetery and a deli. One officer died from their injuries and multiple people were found dead at the scene, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said. Multiple agencies responded to a residential street in the city, which is across the Hudson River from Manhattan.

The sheriff’s department and a number of police, SWAT and ATF officers were on the scene. Police initially said they were searching for two suspects: a male and female.

“Officers have come under attack and we have several wounded. Our hearts are heavy and the violence is not over. We need prayers,” the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association said on Twitter.

New Jersey Turnpike exit ramps at Interchange 14B were closed because of the incident. All city schools were placed on lockdown for several hours.

School lockdown lifted

The school lockdown affecting South Jersey City was lifted at 4:15 p.m. local time, the city announced on Twitter. The schools were placed on lockdown for several hours as the incident unfolded.

The tweet added that all students will be released.

Multiple people found dead inside building

Fulop said at a news conference that there are “multiple deceased” inside a building. He did not say whether the suspects were counted among the deceased.

He also confirmed the news that one officer was fatally shot, and said that another was shot in the shoulder and is being treated for his injury. Two other officers are being treated for shrapnel injuries.

When asked if the incident was terror-related, an official said there is “no indication of terrorism.”

New Jersey governor briefed

Governor Phil Murphy said that he’d been briefed on the situation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown,” Murphy tweeted.

“I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation,” he said. “Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities.”

Nearby schools placed on lockdown

Nearby schools in the South district of Jersey City have been placed on lockdown.

“All students and staff are safe however ALL school are currently on lockdown due to police activity,” the Jersey City school district tweeted. About an hour later, the school district said students “will not be dismissed until we receive clearance.”

Fulop tweeted, “For parents: We still have an active scene but all the schools in the area are secure and all children are accounted for. We will provide more information later.”

Massive police response to standoff

The situation has garnered a massive police response.

“State Police assets from T.E.A.M.S., Canine Unit, Bomb Unit, Marine Services, Aviation, Field Ops, Tactical Patrol, Central Security, Trafficking, and Emergency Response Bureau are assisting (the Jersey City Police Department) with the active shooter investigation,” New Jersey State Police tweeted.

The New York City Police Department said its Special Operations Bureau has responded to Jersey City to assist.