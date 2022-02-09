Multiple stakeholders come together to improve outdoor trails in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Pyne Road Park has been a multi-purpose park in Troup County for years that offers multiple amenities like campgrounds, hiking trails and an equestrian center. With the help of several different partnerships, local mountain bikers and equestrians are working together to make improvements to their trails in the park.

Sonja Jones, the former president of the Troup County Saddle Club, said Troup County Saddle Club is an extension of Pyne Road Park and has been wanting to make improvements for several years. She said they are excited to be receiving grants from the Troup County Government to complete those improvements.

“We’ve really not had the funds, they kept telling us that they were working on it, and they finally came through. With the help of mountain biking of Atlanta that’s really jumped it up a notch and so we’re really excited about that,” said Jones.

The project is expected to cost $100,000 and the funds are coming from a grant that was given by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to the Troup County Government.

The improvements to the equestrian arena will include installing better lighting, paving the parking lot, providing security and installation of signs that can indicate where the arena is.

The park will also be implementing a mobile app mapping system that will allow everyone who uses the trails to track their location and call for help if needed.

Daniel Price has been a mountain biker for 19 years and has spent much of that time on the trails at Pyne Road Park. He has been working closely with the county on improving the trails since last spring.

“We’re right in tune with the southeast and the mountain biking community by expanding multi-use trails and equestrian, I grew up with horses, so I love both sports. There’s a great synergy here between biking, equestrian and the county government to make these improvements happen,” said Price.

Price said he can see Troup County becoming an ideal destination for mountain biking given the natural resources that are available.

All the stakeholders hope to have phase one of the improvements completed by the beginning of the summer. Phase one includes improving all the pre-existing trails at the equestrian arena and at Pyne Road Park. Phase two will include the creation of more trails in the community and they hope to have that completed within the next three years.