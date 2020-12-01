Alexander City murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

The Alexander City, Alabama Police Department is searching for a suspect in a murder.

Police say Ashley Paul Kenney, 24, fled the scene of a home on Oak Hill Drive on November 30, 2020 where the bodies of two gunshot victims were discovered. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Kenney is believed to be driving a purple Chevy Geo Tracker. He is considered armed and dangerous.





Anyone who spots him should call CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download P3-tips app. They can also call the Alexander City Police Department at 256-234-3421.