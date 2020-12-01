 

Alexander City murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Alexander City, Alabama Police Department is searching for a suspect in a murder.

Police say Ashley Paul Kenney, 24, fled the scene of a home on Oak Hill Drive on November 30, 2020 where the bodies of two gunshot victims were discovered. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Kenney is believed to be driving a purple Chevy Geo Tracker. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots him should call CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download P3-tips app. They can also call the Alexander City Police Department at 256-234-3421.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

48° / 26°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 48° 26°

Wednesday

58° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 58° 31°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 60° 48°

Friday

62° / 42°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 70% 62° 42°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 56° 36°

Sunday

56° / 37°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 56° 37°

Monday

55° / 32°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

43°

6 PM
Clear
0%
43°

40°

7 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

8 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

9 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

10 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

11 PM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

12 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

2 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

3 AM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
10%
28°

27°

5 AM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
10%
27°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

35°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories