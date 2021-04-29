Murder suspect escapes custody at Atlanta airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A murder suspect escaped custody at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Thursday morning.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Jsaan Strover was being extradited by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona when he escaped. It’s not known if he is armed.

Strover is described as a Black male, with brown eyes, brown hair and a neck tattoo that reads “RISK.” He stands 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 404-273-3126 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477).