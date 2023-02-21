COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus murder suspect made an appearance in Recorder’s Court for the alleged murder of 24-year-old De’Anthony Miles on Tuesday morning. Authorities say Kenyonte Hudson is charged with killing Miles on Friday, Feb. 17 on Henry Ave.

Hudson is charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Crime.

He plead not guilty to all charges in court.

According to Sgt. Antrellis Williams with the Columbus PD, Hudson and Miles had a prior altercation on social media. On Feb. 17th, Hudson arrived to a location where the mother of his child was and made contact with Miles.

According to officials, Miles put a gun to Hudson’s cheek and then lowered it. Hudson then raised his gun and shot Miles multiple times before calling the police.

Hudson is being represented by Columbus attorney, William Kendrick, who is arguing self-defense on his client’s behalf.

Miles’ mother was in court and asked Judge David Ranieri to deny Hudson bond.

Judge Ranieri denied bond.

The case has been bound over to Superior Court.