Murder suspect waives hearing in Recorder’s Court

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A Columbus man facing a murder charge in the death of 54-year-old Ricky Belwood waived his appearance in Recorder’s Court this morning.

The public defender for 43-year-old Cedric Phillips plead not guilty on his client’s behalf.

Sgt. Dexster Wysinger with the Homicide Unit says on May 31st police were called to 22nd Street near the Pavilion at the Riverwalk to a person being injured and unresponsive. Belwood was found dead at the scene.

Wysinger says a large stick believed to be the murder weapon was recovered near the scene. Witnesses identified Phillips as the suspect.

Phillips was later arrested on June 12th. Phillip’s pants and boots were taken as evidence with dry blood being on them.

Officials say Phillips and Belwood had interaction before the murder. No bond has been set. The case is bound to Superior Court.