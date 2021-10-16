Murder victim laid to rest on her 29th birthday in Troup County

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Akeila Ware, the victim of the Oct. 5, 2021 shooting was laid to rest at Louise United Methodist Church on the morning of Oct. 16, 2021. Ware was pregnant at the time of her death and she was allegedly murdered by Alonzo Dargan, a Fort Bragg soldier and the father of her unborn son.

Faye Benjamin, Ware’s former teacher at Troup High School, knew Ware from a young age. She described Ware as a calm and solid person who was often searching for answers.

“To me, she was a person who was searching for life, the greatest answers to life, life’s biggest questions. ‘How can I find contentment and peace?’,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said that throughout her conversations with Ware she often felt like she was holding back and not truly expressing herself. In a conversation prior to her death, Ware expressed to Benjamin that she felt she needed support and Benjamin began helping her with her five children. Benjamin then began to care for them and often looked after them and took them to church.

Ware’s loved ones remembered her with many different memories and she was described as a beautiful, smart, outspoken, loyal and fun person who knew how to have a good time.

Ware was also buried in the cemetery behind Louise United Methodist Church on what would have been her 29th birthday.

When asked for comment, Ware’s family preferred not to comment.