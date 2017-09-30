Muscogee County graduation rate increases

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Six out of nine high schools in Muscogee County saw an increase in their cohort graduation rate.

The cohort rate is calculated using data from students who graduate from high school within four years as required by the U.S Department of Education. It is also one of the indicators used in the calculation of the College and Career Ready Performance index, according to the Muscogee County School District.

The six schools are Columbus, Jordan, Kendrick, Northside and Spencer. Eight of the district’s high school’s were above state average, those schools include Carver, Columbus, Early College, Hardaway, Kendrick, Northside, Shaw, and Spencer.

Spencer High School saw the highest rate of improvement.

“The success is due to the school’s graduation team working with the Georgia Department of Education, the district, parents, graduation coaches, teachers, staff, and most importantly our students,” said Johnny Freeman, Principal Spencer High School.

Columbus High School along with Early College experienced a 100% graduation rate.

The secret to Columbus High School’s perfect graduation rate is simple, according to Principal Dr. Marvin Crumbs, students and teachers work hard.

“We’re very high, usually sitting at 100 percent range where in other year’s we’ve been at 96 percent for various reasons but we knew this was obtainable and so we put everything in place to make sure we reached this goal,” said Dr.Marvin Crumbs, Principal Columbus High School

Dr. Crumbs believes the credit goes to the parents of Columbus High.

“I don’t take credit for any of it, it’s a concentrated effort on the part of the students, the staff, the parents and our alumni association who always always backs us in every way possible,” Crumbs said.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says the graduation rate is reflective of the many gains the district is making.

Below is a breakdown of each school’s graduation rates from the past three years.

School 2015 2016 2017