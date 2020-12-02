Muscogee County has no major problems in Presidential election recount

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The final presidential vote count in Georgia is almost over. Election workers in Muscogee County are on track to complete the recount by midnight tonight.

The recount has been taking place in the Council Chambers at the City Services Center, where plenty of election monitors and election workers are hard at work to finalize yet another vote count.

First, there was the Election Day count, then the hand-audit, and now the machine recount. While in other counties this recount has become tense, The Director of Elections and Registration for Muscogee County, Nancy Boren, say that’s not the reality here.

“Democrats and Republicans have sat in the audience and spoken with each other, and maybe even on a first-name basis with each other. The atmosphere of the workers and people in the room is just one of partnership and getting the job done,” says Boren.

Boren says the only problem she’s seen thus far is paper jams when dealing with large quantities of ballots, as this is the first time for a presidential recount with machines, however, she says her team has addressed those problems immediately.

Moving forward, Boren says this could be the end of the road as far as Presidential election recounts go in Georiga.

“So I believe this is the end for Election Officials… I think any other action will take place in courts, and would not involve us. We do have the run-offs scheduled for January 5th, and we are proceeding with preparations for that now,” says Boren.

In this Presidential election, since the margin of the winner and the loser falls between .5%, this recount is being paid for with taxpayer dollars.