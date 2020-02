Authorities say a Muscogee County prison inmate has escaped from custody.

33-year-old John Lloyd Pollock escaped from Double Churches Park around noon on Thursday. It’s unclear if Pollock was working on an inmate detail when he escaped.

Pollock is serving a three year sentence for second degree burglary. If you see Pollock, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.

