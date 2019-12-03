Muscogee County School District offers students, parents ways to report threatening, suspicious behavior

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The Muscogee County School District says students themselves acted to keep their campus safe yesterday when two students brought a gun and ammunition to a Columbus high school. They did what the district wants all students and parents to do when it comes to suspicious or threatening behavior: they reported it.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old face charges after authorities caught them armed on the campus of Jordan High School on Monday, officials confirm.

The school district has an online site that allows parents and students to report threats or suspicious activity. The school district also accepts anonymous phone tips at (762) 583-9079.

Muscogee County Communications Director Mercedes Parham adds it’s important for students to do their part to keep their campuses safe by following the district’s rules.

“The best that can happen is for students to follow and adhere to the guidelines of the student code of conduct. That means not bringing weapons or things that represent weapons or look like weapons to the campus,” Parham says.

Parham says the school district’s goal is to provide a safe climate for students, faculty, and staff.



