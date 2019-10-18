Muscogee County School District opens new student hygiene repository

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Muscogee County School District and Columbus leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new student hygiene repository Friday morning. The purpose of the space is to take care of hygiene needs for all students.

School officials say a lot of students miss school because of the lack of personal supplies.

“We’re learning that it takes more than instructions and books to keep students learning in school. We want them to be the best that they can be. We’re also learning that some kids can’t come to school because of their hygiene,” says Florene Dawkins, Muscogee County School District Community Liaison.

School officials are hoping the hygiene repository will remove all barriers that block learning in the classroom. The repository will serve more than 40 schools in Muscogee County.