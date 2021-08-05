Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who failed to register as a sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

According to officials, deputies are looking for Linnies Jones, whose original charge is Sexual Battery with a Victim Under the Age of 16.

Anyone with information concerning Linnies Jones should call 706-225-4225. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s office app or by calling the anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

Additionally, officials say under no circumstances should anyone attempt to apprehend Jones on their own.