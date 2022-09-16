WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WRBL) – One family is still aching and searching for answers three years after their loved ones’ death and they are no closer to having any answers.

39-year-old Sidney McElwee-Kersey went missing on September 18, 2019 and was found dead four days later in Shiloh, Ga. She was found in a heavily wooded area and no arrests have been made at this time in connection to her death.

Mary Jane Kersey, McElwee-Kersey’s daughter, described the past three years as hell and torture. She credits God for the power to overcome all the pain she has experienced since her mother’s death.

“If it wasn’t for God I don’t think our family could’ve survived this honestly. At the end of the day my mom was a person, she was a human and it doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, right is right, wrong is wrong and human is human. She deserves answers and she deserves justice, she matters,” said Kersey.

She said the worst part is not knowing what happened and having the constant anticipation of seeing her walk through the door.

Kersey believes authorities made several mistakes in the investigation including burning McElwee-Kersey’s clothes along with her body once she was found. She believes more could have been done to provide the family with answers and eventually, closure.

The family is currently in the process of raising money in hopes of finding answers. They hope to raise enough to create a reward that would be used as an incentive for someone to give them answers.

They have also joined forces with another aching family, Olivia’s Army, whose loved one vanished one day from Meriwether County in efforts to raise awareness for both women.

If anyone is interested in donating to Sidney’s Soldiers, the family has created a Cash App- $SidneysSoldiers. Please direct all donations to their CashApp.