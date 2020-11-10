Mystery on I-80: The disappearance of Patrick Carnes

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MYSTERY WIRE — Is there a serial killer traveling the nation’s highways while working as a long haul trucker? A nine-year-old missing persons case raised that chilling possibility.

Police and the FBI are still looking for answers to solve the April 13, 2011 disappearance of Patrick Carnes.

In 2011 and 2012 Mystery Wire’s George Knapp investigated.

MYSTERY HIGHWAY – Part 1 – aired 7/10/2011

MYSTERY HIGHWAY – Part 2 – aired 7/11/2011

MYSTERY HIGHWAY – Part 3 – aired 2/13/2012

Mystery Wire spoke with Patrick’s younger son Jim this week. He said his father’s disappearance remains a mystery. He still speaks with investigators about the case, but to date Patrick Carnes and his dog Lucky have not been found or seen.

RELATED SITES (links open in new window)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 71°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 40% 77° 71°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 69°

Thursday

80° / 60°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 80° 60°

Friday

78° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 59°

Saturday

73° / 60°
Showers
Showers 40% 73° 60°

Sunday

77° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 77° 59°

Monday

70° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 70° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

74°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories