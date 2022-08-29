COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — America, we are heading back to the moon! NASA is set to launch a mega rocket and a modern capsule that will change the way we explore space.

Artemis-1 is an unmanned mission that will test the Space-Launch-System rocket or SLS along with the Orion Capsule as it makes a four-to-six-week journey to the moon and back to earth. This will be the first time that NASA will be able to test both the SLS and Orion for accuracy and safety while in space.

The Orion spacecraft will eventually carry humans to the moon and beyond but it’s the Space-Launch-System rocket or SLS that’s creating all the buzz.

Standing at 300 feet tall, the SLS will become the most powerful rocket in the world as it can reach its maximum atmospheric force within 2 minutes. Delivered in stages, it will exert over 8 million pounds of thrust, something no other rocket has done before.

This will be the first of what NASA calls “complex missions” that will eventually send humans to the moon and into deep space. The Artemis program has three phases that build off the successful completion of the one before. With successful completion of Artemis-1, the next phase will be Artemis-II that will send a crew into the moon’s orbit and eventually Artemis-III that will land astronauts onto the moon no earlier than 2025.