National EAS test planned for tomorrow afternoon

The Federal Communications Commission has an Emergency Alert System test planned for tomorrow afternoon. The test will be national.

The upcoming test is planned in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The signal carrying “the nationwide test message will be sent to radio and television stations beginning at 2:20 p.m. EDT” according to the FCC.

The test will not include the Wireless Emergency Alert system, which sends alerts to cell phones. Instead, “the test is being conducted through FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.”

The message will be broadcast from designated radio stations known as Primary Entry Point Stations as part of the National Public Warning System, according to the FCC.

After the Primary Entry Point Stations broadcast the test message, “all other radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, wireline video providers, and satellite radio and television providers” should receive the message for broadcast.

The goal of the test this year is to “evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet activity.” The test will reportedly last one minute, “with only a minor interruption of radio and television programs.” This interruption is described as “similar to regular monthly EAS tests.”

Audio messages and text crawls should be accessible for people with disabilities.

