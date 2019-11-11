National Infantry Museum in Columbus observes Veterans Day

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The National Infantry Museum held a solemn ceremony– a paver dedication to commemorate those that have been installed since Memorial Day.

Those pavers stand as tributes to Armed Forces personnel killed while serving our country.

The ceremony made for a solemn time of reflection, honoring those who sacrifice their lives for our freedoms.

“In regards to the veterans and those who have served, we pride ourselves on being quiet professionals and doing what is required of us, doing what is needed. This country has given far more to me that I have ever given to it,” says CMS Robert Fortenberry.

Today, we honor the sacrifices of veterans and their service to our country.

No place is Veteran’s Day more special than right here in the Chattahoochee Valley– with Fort Benning and a large community of vets who call this area home after active military service.