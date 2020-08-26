National Infantry Museum World War I-era train damaged by vandals

Fort Benning authorities are investigating vandalism to a World War I train at the National Infantry Museum.

The historic relic was damaged earlier this week, according to Fort Benning and National Infantry Museum officials. All 10 windows were busted out by rocks Monday night going into Tuesday morning.

The damage is estimated to be under $10,000. Military Police have taken over the investigation.The train operated on Fort Benning between 1919 and 1946. It was primarily used to haul Fort Benning soldiers from classrooms to firing ranges on post.

It has been on the grounds of the National Infantry Museum since July 2012. It is located behind the museum.