National Infantry Museum World War I-era train damaged by vandals

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Benning authorities are investigating vandalism to a World War I train at the National Infantry Museum.

The historic relic was damaged earlier this week, according to Fort Benning and National Infantry Museum officials. All 10 windows were busted out by rocks Monday night going into Tuesday morning.
The damage is estimated to be under $10,000. Military Police have taken over the investigation.The train operated on Fort Benning between 1919 and 1946. It was primarily used to haul Fort Benning soldiers from classrooms to firing ranges on post.

It has been on the grounds of the National Infantry Museum since July 2012. It is located behind the museum.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Thursday

93° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Friday

89° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 89° 75°

Saturday

88° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 75°

Sunday

89° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
92°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories