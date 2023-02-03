LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – National Missing Persons Day is honored every year on Feb. 3. It aims to focus the country’s attention on the missing individuals in each community.

One Troup County woman, Carol Evans, 76, went missing from her Troup County home five years ago. Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office shared her story with WRBL.

“It’s just one of those that stuck with us,” said Sgt. Smith. “It’s very puzzling what happened to her and it’s one of those that we would like to bring closure, not just to the family but to ourselves as well.”

According to police, Evans walked out of her West Point home on Nov. 10, 2017 and vanished. Her husband was across the street and when he returned home he saw no trace of her and reported her disappearance to authorities.

Evans suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease at the time of her disappearance and was often disoriented.

Sgt. Smith said police searched the home and its surrounding area for a week with several resources before eventually exhausting all options.

Evans’ case is still considered an open case and a cold case.

“If you saw Ms. Evans, if you gave her a ride with good intentions, if you dropped her off, if you’re in fear- the only thing we ask is that you do call us here at the Sheriff’s Office so we can at least put some closure to this case,” said Sgt. Smith.

Anyone with information on Carol Evans case in encouraged to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 883-1616.