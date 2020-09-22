National Voter Registration Day: How to register to vote in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 55 days until the presidential election, time is running out for people in Alabama to register to vote, if they have not done so already.

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of every September to bring awareness on the importance of registering to vote. As of this year, there are over 3.6 million people in Alabama out of the state’s 4.9 million residents who are registered to vote, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.

This morning, I enjoyed my interview with @ReshadHudson of @CBS_42 in Birmingham about National Voter Registration Day! I explained to her how we have enhanced this effort in our state! We have registered 1,647,294 new voters & now have a state record 3,655,528 registered voters! pic.twitter.com/NbpRg2kE6f — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) September 22, 2020

In Alabama, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19, be it online or in person. Registering for an absentee ballot must be done by Oct. 29 with ballots being postmarked by Nov. 2.

In addition to options for the presidential vote, the state’s Senate seat and other races, there will also numerous Alabama Constitution amendments up for a vote. This includes the following:

Amendment 2: Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to increase the membership of the Judicial Inquiry Commission and further provide for the appointment of the additional member…”

Amendment Number 3: “Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that a judge, other than a judge of probate, appointed to fill a vacancy would serve an initial term until the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January following the next general election after the judge has completed two years in office.”

Amendment Number 4: “Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the Legislature to recompile the Alabama Constitution and submit it during the 2022 Regular Session, and provide a process for its ratification by the voters of this state.”

Amendment Number 5: “Relating to Franklin County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that a person is not liable for using deadly physical force in self-defense or in the defense of another person on the premises of a church under certain conditions.”

Amendment Number 6: “Relating to Lauderdale County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that a person is not liable for using deadly physical force in self-defense or in the defense of another person on the premises of a church under certain conditions.”

Those interested in registering to vote can do so online at the Alabama Secretary of State’s website here.

The election will be held Nov. 3. See sample ballots here.

