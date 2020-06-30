Nation’s leaders debate future of Confederate statues, monuments

WASHINGTON- Protests continue to grow over Confederate monuments in America. President Trump has vowed to crack down on attacks against the monuments as Congress continues to debate their fate.

From state capitols to the halls of Congress, calls continue to ring out to remove statues of Confederate leaders and other figures connected to racism.

But those concerns don’t resonate with everyone.

“They made our cities look like a scene out of Mad Max,” said Sen. John Kennedy, (R) Louisiana.

On Friday Kennedy asked Attorney General Bill Barr to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, protesters who deface or dismantle public monuments.

“I don’t think the people participating in these riots are looking for middle ground. My middle ground with them is stop it and if you don’t stop it, we’re going to put you in jail,” said Sen. Kennedy.

President Trump asked the U.S. Marshals Service to step in and threatened an executive order to reinforce existing laws that punish vandalism after demonstrators tried to remove a statue of Andrew Jackson that sits across from the White House.

“They’re bad people. They don’t love our country,” said President Trump of the demonstrators trying to tear down the Jackson statue.

“He seems to be the only person left who doesn’t get it,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D) California, referring to President Trump’s stance on Confederate statues.

House Speaker Pelosi called for the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol grounds.

New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker tried to pass legislation to make that happen.

“They are painful, insulting, difficult injury being compounded to so many American citizens,” said Sen. Booker.

Tennessee Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said he supports the review and potential swap of monuments, but opposes the removal of ones like Jackson.

“We should not try to erase our history,” said Sen. Alexander.