Tomorrow and Thursday, we will reach triple digits once again with a high temperature of 101 degrees for both days. This heat will feel different from last week since there is low humidity.

We could see near-record temperatures by 3 degrees, with the current record being 104 degrees back in 1933. However, the heat index for both days will not be very different from the actual temperature because of the low moisture.

Starting this weekend and into early next week, we will see a chance of stray showers in the afternoons. The high temperatures starting Saturday will be in the mid-90s.

Karissa Chilcote- UGA Intern