Neighbors react to the apparent murder-suicide that claimed lives of a Upatoi couple

UPATOI, Ga (WRBL)- Neighbors in the community where a Muscogee County couple died this weekend in an apparent murder-suicide are reacting to the tragedy.

We spoke with several neighbors of 63-year-old Debbie Ratledge and her husband 47-year-old Christopher.

Everyone who talked to us expressed surprise that the couple’s lives ended so tragically.

“This is just one of those places you’d never suspect anything like that happening here. Complete surprise as far as that goes,” said neighbor George Sabens.

“I thought that this neighborhood was pretty quiet and safe. But you never know who is living here and what they’re going through and what can happen,” said another neighbor, Rayna Gallops.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the evidence at the scene indicates Debbie Ratledge shot herself after shooting and killing her husband.