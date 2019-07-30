New bill looks to ease financial burden on veterans wounded in service

WASHINGTON- It can be difficult—and expensive—for severely wounded veterans to return home.

Their homes may need expensive renovations to make them accessible and lawmakers want to help.

“I lost my left leg and right arm,” said U.S. Veteran Captain Ryan Kules.



In 2005, when Army Captain Ryan Kules returned home after his injury in Iraq, he faced another battle.

His house was no longer a good fit for a double amputee.

“Needed to make wider hallways, modify the bathroom for use,” said Capt. Kules.

But those modifications were pricey, so Kules turned to the Department of Veterans Affairs specially adaptive housing grant to cover the costs.

But when his family grew and they moved into a new home, the renovations to that home weren’t covered.

“All those adaptations were out of our own pocket. So another approximately $90,000 to modify our new home,” Capt. Kules said.



Florida Republican Congressman Gus Bilirakis introduced the “Ryan Kules Specially Adaptive Housing Act,” so injured vets like Ryan aren’t faced with the financial burden of adapting a new home.

“Including installing grab bars, wheelchairs, ramps and lifts, lowering countertops, widening hallways and doorways,” said Sen. Bilirakis.

The House passed the bill last week, which would increase the value of the grant by $15,000 and lets veterans re-apply for another grant every 10 years.

“Knowing that folks move to a couple different houses in their lifetime, having it set up so they can be successful in not only the present but down the road as well,” said Capt. Kules.

Kules is working on a companion bill in the Senate, something he hopes will pass when lawmakers return in September.



