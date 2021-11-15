New candidate for City Council District 9 at Large Seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – College administrator, Vickie Williams-Wiley announced her candidacy for Columbus City Council District 9 at Large, for the Nov. 2022 election.

Williams-Wiley, has been a resident of Columbus for over 20 years and she says after a year of deliberation and prayer she believes she is the right candidate to serve the city of Columbus. She raised her family here, and says the future of Columbus is important to her and that starts with our leaders.

Williams-Wiley told News 3, “this is a city that is thriving inspite of some of the issues, we must continue to focus on keeping our city safe, moving our city forward, being responsible, responsive and being all in for all citizens.”

Williams-Wiley says she, along with her team, are taking a grassroots approach to reach out to each community in Columbus. She says Columbus is a city of opportunity and wants each voice of the community to be heard.

She is the widow of the late Attorney Joe Wiley, Jr., whom also represented the NAACP in Columbus for a number of years.

The seat is currently held by Judy Thomas, who tells News 3 she currently intends to run for re-election.