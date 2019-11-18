New Columbus website to offer data on a variety of topics from attractions to safety

The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce rolled out another piece of its Columbus 2025 initiative today.

The latest part of the community improvement plan is a website where people can gather information about the city and drill down to specific neighborhoods.

“This tool allows us to take a real look at how vibrant and connected our city is,” said Will Burgin, who serves as chair of the 2025 Metrics Committee. “It allows us to see real measurement and data about which neighborhoods are doing well, and to see specifically which neighborhoods have challenges. Using the dashboard to help understand where the needs actually are, will be invaluable to all of us to know where we need to invest the most to make our entire city a place where all our neighborhoods are vibrant and connected.”

Columbus State University, Columbus Tech, the Health Department and a number of private organizations and private individuals participated in the data collection.

It has everything from employment data to attractions. In the future, it will have crime stats.

The dashboard will be a critical tool for the city government, City Manager Isaiah Hugley said.

“The CVCD allows city government departments to share with each other and the public to share data with the city,” Hugley said. “The collaboration between the city and the community is crucial. Having everyone see the data and share it in a transparent way will enable us to see what, and where, we need to address future investment and assistance. “

To view the website, click on this link.