Police now saying Sunday’s Huffman Drive homicide was gang-related

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are now saying that gang activity was a key element in the Sunday afternoon shooting on Huffman that left a Columbus man dead.

Police are now saying as many as 11-13 people were on the scene at the time 27-year-old Orlando Carter was shot to death.

“Apparently there was some kind of disagreement between one group of folks and another group of folks which led into an argument which led to a shooting,” says Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk.

Police are looking for three different vehicles that were involved:

— A white Chevy Impala

— A grey Honda, the model is not known.

— And a third unknown car.

Police have described the suspects as two black females, ages 17-25; and approximately 10 black males, between the ages of 16 and 25.

“Investigators have been told that all of the young black males were armed with handguns and numerous shots were fired,” according to a news release from Lt. Greg Touchberry.

Carter died at St. Francis Hospital, where he was taken by private vehicle.

Columbus homicide investigators are working toward gathering the information to confirm exactly who the suspects are and which local gang was involved, the news release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or MSitler@columbusga.org. You can also call 911.

Orlando Carter’s death is the 36th homicide in Columbus this year. Two more than 34 people killed last year.