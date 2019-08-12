New details released on Phenix City bus crash on Alabama 165

The Friday afternoon bus crash o Alabama Highway 165 remains under investigation by Phenix City police.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with a Phenix City School District bus remains in critical condition, according to a news release from Phenix City police. The driver was air-lifted from the crash site near Misty Forrest road to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.

No students on the bus were injured, according to police. As a precaution, the students were taken to the emergency room for evaluation. The passenger in the Ford Focus was treated and released.

The Ford Focus was traveling south on 165 when the bus pulled onto the highway from Misty Forrest Drive.

“This is an ongoing investigation and at this time details about the crash cannot be released,” the news release stated. “Please respect the privacy of the involved persons as we conduct this investigation.”