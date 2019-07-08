New Fire Chief appointed for Troup County Fire Department



TROUP COUNTY, Ga.–The Troup County Fire Department will welcome a new fire department chief at the end of July. Effective July 29, 2019 John Ekaitis will take over the role.

Ekaitis has over 29 years of professional experience in Fire and Emergency Services, according to a news release. Officials with the Troup County Board of Commissioners say Ekaitis has demonstrated proven success in fire prevention, regulatory compliance and policy coordination. He also has a proven record of increasing operational efficiencies and productivity, along with extensive knowledge and experience in fire services, public safety, incident command.

Ekaitis’ education and training in fire safety, administration, and emergency management will make him a great asset to the Fire Department and the community according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners.

Ekaitis is excited to begin the role as Fire Chief, “I look forward to meeting and getting to know the personnel that will ultimately serve beside me, becoming involved in community activities, reviewing the current apparatus fleet and facilities, and understanding and developing future improvements for fire services in Troup County,” said Ekaitis.

Prior to joining Troup County, Ekaitis served as Fire Chief for Sumter County Fire Department. There he was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of fire and rescue services.

Ekaitis graduated from Keiser University with an Associate of Science Degree in Fire Science and Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Safety Administration. Additionally, he also maintains a certification in emergency management for the state of Georgia and is affiliated with numerous fire protection/emergency management associations.